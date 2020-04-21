Tuesday, April 21, 2020  | 27 Shaaban, 1441
Pakistan

Balochistan extends lockdown till May 5

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Balochistan extends lockdown till May 5

File photo

The Balochistan government has extended province-wide lockdown till May 5 due to a spike in cases of the novel coronavirus.

The Balochistan Home Department has issued a notification in this regard.

Shops and industries that have been allowed to resume operations have been directed to adhere to the SOPs issued by the government to prevent the spread of the virus.

Those who’ll violate the SOPs will have an FIR registered against them, says the government.

So far, 465 known COVID-19 cases have been reported in the province along with six deaths.

On Monday, three shopping centres and 200 shops were sealed in Quetta in violation of the lockdown. Fifty-six people were arrested.

