Friday, April 3, 2020  | 9 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Attock quarantine centre can handle 1,073 coronavirus patients: Bukhari

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Attock quarantine centre can handle 1,073 coronavirus patients: Bukhari

Photo: Zulfi Bukhari/Twitter

A total of 1,073 coronavirus patients can be treated at the quarantine centre in Attock, confirmed PM’s Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfi Bukhari.

In a tweet on Friday, he said that he visited the centre and reviewed the facilities and operation there.

“I’ll be working along with the local government to build capacity and improve these facilities at the centre,” Bukhari assured. He also lauded the efforts of the district commissioner and other teams for “efficient use of available resources”.

Quarantine centres and hospitals are being built in multiple parts of the country after the number of COVID-19 cases increased here. Pakistan has reported more than 2,400 cases so far.

FaceBook WhatsApp
attock Zulfi Bukhari
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
quarantine centres, Attock, Zulfi Bukhari, Imran Khan, coronavirus, COVID-19
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
'Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
‘Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
Pakistan government launches COVID19 WhatsApp helpline in seven languages
Pakistan government launches COVID19 WhatsApp helpline in seven languages
UK doctors test plasma from recovered patients to cure coronavirus
UK doctors test plasma from recovered patients to cure coronavirus
Milk prices to increase by Rs20/litre after coronavirus situation calms
Milk prices to increase by Rs20/litre after coronavirus situation calms
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.