Attock man kills 22-year-old grandson in fight over property

Posted: Apr 17, 2020
An elderly man was arrested for killing his 22-year-old grandson over a property dispute in Attock, the police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Shah Faisalabad.

The law enforcers said the man killed his grandson in a knife attack.

“I brought him up with great difficulty. I sold icecream my whole life and raised him,” the suspect said from a lockup.

The arrested man says he wanted to sell his house because he needed money, but his grandson wouldn’t let him.

He said his grandson started attacking him so he used a knife on him.

A murder case has been registered against the suspect.

