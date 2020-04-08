Atif Zaman’s brother seeks bail in anchor murder case

Adil Zaman, the brother of the prime suspect in TV anchor Mureed Abbas murder case, approached the Sindh High Court on Wednesday for bail.

The suspect’s lawyer has provided a copy of the bail petition to the court. Both suspects haven’t been indicted in the case yet.

The court has adjourned the hearing till April 16.

Abbas and another man, Khizer Hayat, were shot dead by their business partner in Karachi’s Bukhari Commercial on July 9, 2019.

The suspect, identified as Atif Zaman, shot them and then attempted suicide at his apartment in Nishat Commercial. Police shifted him to South City Hospital. He was shifted to jail after his condition improved.

Atif has been accused of defrauding people of Rs390 million, according to the prosecutor. He killed Abbas after the anchorperson asked him to return the money he had invested.

On October 10, 2019 Atif’s brother was arrested in the case. Initial investigation suggested that Atif’s father was also involved in defrauding people. His brother also liquidated the properties purchased using investors’ money.