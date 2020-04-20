Monday, April 20, 2020  | 26 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

At least 115 children infected with coronavirus in Sindh: report

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
At least 115 children infected with coronavirus in Sindh: report

Photo: Online

At least 115 children below the age of 10 have been infected with coronavirus in Sindh, according to the provincial health department.

In its report, the Sindh health department said the virus has spread to 27 districts in the province. Karachi’s East district is the most affected area with 459 known cases.

At least 453 cases were reported in Karachi’s South district and 337 cases in Sukkur, the report said.

The total number of known cases in Karachi’s Central district is 327, while District West has 170 cases.

So far 203 cases have been reported in Hyderabad, according to the report. Mirpur Khas district has reported only two cases.

The number of known coronavirus cases in Sindh stands at 2,762. The virus has so far claimed 61 lives in the province.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Sindh, Pakistan, Coronavirus, Deaths
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Pakistan’s Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Who is exempted under Pakistan's two-week extended lockdown?
Who is exempted under Pakistan’s two-week extended lockdown?
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn't been sealed
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn’t been sealed
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan's death toll by 50%
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan’s death toll by 50%
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.