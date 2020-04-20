At least 115 children infected with coronavirus in Sindh: report

At least 115 children below the age of 10 have been infected with coronavirus in Sindh, according to the provincial health department.

In its report, the Sindh health department said the virus has spread to 27 districts in the province. Karachi’s East district is the most affected area with 459 known cases.

At least 453 cases were reported in Karachi’s South district and 337 cases in Sukkur, the report said.

The total number of known cases in Karachi’s Central district is 327, while District West has 170 cases.

So far 203 cases have been reported in Hyderabad, according to the report. Mirpur Khas district has reported only two cases.

The number of known coronavirus cases in Sindh stands at 2,762. The virus has so far claimed 61 lives in the province.