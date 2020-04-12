At least 1.7 million beneficiaries of Ehsaas programme: Sania Nishtar

At least 1.7 million people have benefited from the federal government’s Ehsaas programme, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Assistant Sania Nishtar said on Sunday.

PM Khan’s government had launched the Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme to help poor families during the current coronavirus crisis. The programme is covering 12 million families in the country and each one of them will get Rs12,000 per month.

The government has asked people to message their CNIC numbers to 8171 to check their eligibility.

Dr Nishtar, PM Khan’s special assistant on poverty alleviation and social protection, said that the government will check people’s eligibility and send them a comfirmation message.

She said that people need to register their CNIC numbers to 8171 only once and those who are yet to receive confirmation should wait.

The prime minister’s special assistant said that those who qualify will receive a text telling them to receive money from their nearest location.

She also warned that the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme is for daily wage earners only and people with monthly incomes should not send their applications.

“We will take action against those deducting money in funds,” she warned, adding that depriving poor people is a grave sin.