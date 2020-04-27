Asim Saleem Bajwa replaces Awan as PM’s aide on information

Asim Saleem Bajwa, the former military spokesperson, has replaced Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan as PM’s special assistant on information and broadcasting, according to a notification issued Monday.

Lt Gen (retired) Bajwa is also working as the chairman of the newly created CPEC authority. He remained the director general of the ISPR from 2012 to 2016 and served as the commander of the southern command before his retirement.

Dr Awan was made PM Khan’s special assistant on information and broadcasting in April 2019. She had replaced Fawad Chaudhry, who is currently working in the cabinet as the minister for science and technology.

PTI leader Senator Shibli Faraz has been made the federal minister for information.

Shibli Faraz, who was elected to the Senate in March 2015 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was appointed the leader of the upper house in August 2018.