Monday, April 27, 2020  | 3 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Asif Zardari’s indictment in corruption case postponed till June 10

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Asif Zardari’s indictment in corruption case postponed till June 10

Photo: Online

An accountability court in Islamabad postponed on Monday the indictment of PPP chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in corruption cases against them till June 10.

Their lawyers appeared in court and requested the court to adjourn the proceedings until after Eid.

The court also approved their exemptions from appearance on Monday’s hearing.

The country is currently in a state of lockdown due to the virus that has infected over 13,000 people so far. Two hundred and seventy four deaths have also been reported.

FaceBook WhatsApp
asif ali zardari NAB
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Naaka daaka? Karachi cops caught red-handed skimming at check posts
Naaka daaka? Karachi cops caught red-handed skimming at check posts
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
Karachi court denies bail to traders charged with violating lockdown
Karachi court denies bail to traders charged with violating lockdown
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.