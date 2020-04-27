Asif Zardari’s indictment in corruption case postponed till June 10

An accountability court in Islamabad postponed on Monday the indictment of PPP chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in corruption cases against them till June 10.

Their lawyers appeared in court and requested the court to adjourn the proceedings until after Eid.

The court also approved their exemptions from appearance on Monday’s hearing.

The country is currently in a state of lockdown due to the virus that has infected over 13,000 people so far. Two hundred and seventy four deaths have also been reported.