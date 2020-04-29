Wednesday, April 29, 2020  | 5 Ramadhan, 1441
Asif Zardari may get relief through new NAB law

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Asif Zardari may get relief through new NAB law

Photo: Online

PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and sister MPA Faryal Talpur may get a huge relief if the amended National Accountability Ordinance, 2020 becomes a law.

The amendment, which has been forwarded by the law ministry to Prime Minister Imran Khan, has barred the bureau from investigating cases in which less than Rs500 million has been embezzled.

Zardari and Talpur have been accused of embezzling Rs436.6 million in a money laundering case. The two were also arrested in the same case.

They have been accused of misappropriating the funds of Summit Bank by releasing unauthorised payments to M/s Regent Services and various fake/benami vendors, including A-One International, for the purchase of G-2 Land and its construction.

A supplementary reference in the fake accounts case has also been filed against them.

