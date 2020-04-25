Saturday, April 25, 2020  | 1 Ramadhan, 1441
Anyone leaving home unnecessarily will be arrested: Quetta DC

Posted: Apr 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Photo: Online

Anyone leaving their homes without good reason will be arrested, says Quetta’s deputy commissioner.

Aurangzeb Badini said over 3,000 shops have so far been sealed for violating the rules of the coronavirus lockdown, while 1,600 people have been arrested.

He said those leaving their house unless required will be shifted to a quarantine centre.

Separately, Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani tweeted that 78 people were arrested on Saturday and 107 shops sealed in Quetta for violating the lockdown.

He claimed that a total of 2,707 shops have been sealed so far over violations.

