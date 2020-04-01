Another illegal residential building found in Karachi’s Rizvia Colony

Another residential building in Rizvia Colony has tilted to one side because of the illegal construction of additional floors on a 72 square yard plot.

It is a five-storey building constructed a year ago. Two units were constructed on each floor. A total of 10 families were living in the building.

It has major cracks and tilts to one side because of the weight of additional floors and use of sub-standard constriction material.

This information was provided to Samaa Digital by Sindh Building Control Authority Additional Director-General Ashkar Dawar.

Dawar said the SBCA has already declared the building “dangerous” and issued eviction notices to the residents during its survey before the lockdown on March 16.

He confirmed that the local contractor violated the Karachi Town Planning and Building Regulations.

SBCA does not allow construction exceeding ground + two floors on residential plots up to 399 square yards.

After its survey, the SBCA technical team sent a detailed report to the Central district administration on March 19.

Dawar said action could not be taken because of the coronavirus lockdown.

He confirmed that two of the 10 families living in the building had vacated their homes a few days ago.

Demolition work on the plot bearing the number 61/1 400 Quarters is expected to start in the next few days.

It is located in the same area where a five-storey building came crashing down early March, killing more than 25 people, including women and children. It was built on an 80-square yard plot.

Boring, seepage and sewerage issues are also serving as the basis to weaken foundations of many buildings in Rizvia, Gulbahar, Liaquatabad and adjacent areas.

Residents are often forced to bore holes in the ground to get water. In addition, multi-storey constructions on small residential plots have destroyed the entire sewerage system in these areas.

In 2017, a four-storey illegal building also collapsed in Liaquatabad, resulting in the loss of dozens of lives.