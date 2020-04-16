Thursday, April 16, 2020  | 22 Shaaban, 1441
Let us open businesses for six hours: Karachi traders

Posted: Apr 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Traders in Karachi have requested the Sindh government to let them open their businesses for six hours a day, according to officials.

A delegation of traders met Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani and CM’s Adviser Murtaza Wahab on Thursday in Karachi. They said they didn’t even have the money to pay salaries to their workers.

They asked Ghani and Wahab to set their meeting with CM Murad Ali Shah. They were told that the meeting would be arranged in a day or two.

The traders told the government representatives that they were ready to keep the markets shut for another month if the government could get them interest-free loans.

They wanted to open their business on Tuesday but withdrew their call at the eleventh hour for two days on the request of the government.

In a separate meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, the traders expressed satisfaction over the provincial government’s measures against coronavirus.

They, however, said they were facing an economic crisis because of the lockdown in Sindh.

The governor said he would ask CM Shah to address their concerns.

