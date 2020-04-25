Saturday, April 25, 2020  | 1 Ramadhan, 1441
‘Allegations against Sindh govt of soliciting bribes from traders baseless’

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 mins ago
‘Allegations against Sindh govt of soliciting bribes from traders baseless’

The Sindh government has rejected the allegations against it of taking bribes from trader to keep industries and shopping malls open.

The government’s spokesperson and the Sindh CM’s law adviser, Murtaza Wahab, says these allegations are “baseless”.

He said they are “fabricated and full of lies”, according to a press statement issued on Saturday.

The Sindh government official warned of legal action against those who spread baseless audio tapes. 

He said that he would contact the FIA ​​and other agencies against the rumor mongers.

Traders, too, the statement says, have denied such tactics. It read that the Sindh government will not “reduce public service with such heinous tactics”. 

The Sindh government spokesperson said that the public is well aware of the propagandists against the Sindh government. 

