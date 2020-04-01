Airplanes to be disinfected before boarding passengers: Civil Aviation Authority

All airplanes have to be thoroughly disinfected before boarding passengers, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority announced.

The authority issued an advisory for all national and international airlines operating in Pakistan on Wednesday.

It ordered the companies to add coronavirus in their health declaration forms. “During the flights, all passengers and flight attendants should be provided face masks,” it stated.

The advisory added that basic medical tests of passengers should be conducted at airports. Screenings have been made compulsory too.

Pakistan had stopped international and domestic flights in a move to curb the spread of the coronavirus. As of Tuesday night, the tally of known cases had climbed to 2,025.