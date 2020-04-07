Tuesday, April 7, 2020  | 13 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
‘Action against sugar, wheat crisis culprits after April 25’

Posted: Apr 7, 2020
Posted: Apr 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Prime Minister Imran Khan will take action against those responsible for the sugar crisis in the country after the commission’s April 25 report, says Special Assistant to the PM for Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan.

She was briefing the media after the federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

A mechanism has been set to provide sugar to the public, she said, adding that PM Khan will take action after the commission’s report on April 25.

The inquiry report on the sugar crisis, she said, identified a fault in the system.

“The government will not allow an artificial sugar crisis. It will get rid of the faults in the system,” she assured.

Awan said the PM warned of strict action against those [in the sugar industry] who give any threats to the government.

Seven items on the agenda were approved.

She said emergency relief funds were being distributed to 12 million families.

Special Assistant to the PM Shahzad Akbar presented FIA’s inquiry report in the cabinet meeting.

She said sugar mills have refused to buy sugar cane because of an excess in production.

No subsidy was given on sugar by the federal government, she said, adding that from 2014 to 2016, sugar mills were given subsidies.

