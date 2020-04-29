Abbottabad traffic policemen to no longer perform 14-hour duty

A shift system has been introduced in the Abbottabad traffic police department under which the policemen will now be on duty for seven hours instead of 14.

Hazara DIG Jameelur Rehman addressed a police ceremony and said they have shifted many officers from VIP duties to help manage traffic in the Hazara Division.

Traffic has increased due to which it is not possible to perform duty for 14 hours, DIG Rehman said. “Now, their duty has been changed and they will be on duty for seven hours.” Many officers were complaining that it was becoming impossible for them to work 14 hours at a stretch, he added.

They have also hired 48 new personnel, 10 ticketing officers and two lifters.