Abbottabad man arrested for selling Bonelli’s Eagle online

A man was arrested for putting up an advertisement and trying to sell a Bonelli’s Eagle on Facebook in Abbottabad on Tuesday.

The man, identified as Fawad Sadeeq Sheikh, had uploaded pictures of the precious bird on his Facebook account after which the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department conducted a raid and arrested him.

The eagle has been seized by the department. A fine of Rs40,000 was imposed on him.

According to the department, an officer disguised himself as a buyer and contacted Sheikh who was selling the bird for Rs25,000. The officer called him for a meeting and arrested him.

A case has been registered under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife and Biodiversity (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management) Act, 2015.