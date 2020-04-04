Saturday, April 4, 2020  | 10 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Abbasi Shaheed Hospital doctors protest pay cut amid coronavirus outbreak

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Apr 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Doctors and nurses at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital protested over pay cuts made amid the coronavirus outbreak in Karachi on Saturday.

They gathered around Mayor Wasim Akhtar and chanted slogans against the government. 

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi wing chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, who was visiting the hospital to drop donations, supported the protestors.

“I request Wasim Akhtar sb to be agrressive and come forward in this matter. These protesters should immediately be facilitated with whatever funds are available,” he said.

Around 13 ventilators at the hospital are reportedly dysfunctional.

“You can do so much, but you are lazy,” one furious protester told Akhtar.

Akhtar told the protesters he would speak to the Sindh government and try to resolve the matter quickly. 

