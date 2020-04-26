Abbasi Shaheed Hospital doctor tests positive for COVID-19

A 52-year-old doctor at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, KMC’s Senior Director for Medical and Health Services Dr Salma Kausar told SAMAA Digital.

Dr Salma told SAMAA Digital that the doctor is a Chief Medical Officer at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and was working in its emergency ward.

A total of six doctors, along with CMO Arif Rajput, were on duty in Abbasi Shaheed Hospital’s emergency ward, along with 10 other staff members.

Dr Kausar confirmed that the emergency of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital has been closed for patients, adding that the medical facility is being disinfected.

“All five doctors and 10 staffers have been placed in quarantine and will have tests conducted,” added Dr Kausar.