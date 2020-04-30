Abbasi once trekked through forest, climbed wall to avoid protesters

After becoming prime minister in August 2017, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi not only had to take command of national affairs, but also deal with the Faizabad protest that once saw him crossing a forest and climbing a wall at night to avoid public embarrassment.

He revealed this while recalling the sit-in with SAMAA TV’s anchorperson Nadeem Malik Wednesday night.

One November evening, Abbasi saw some protesters gathering outside of a ministry he was sitting in.

After a while, some men clad in plainclothes reached the spot and made the police leave. These men made the protestors in-charge and that was the beginning of the sit-in.

Those men, Abbai said, were checking each government vehicle that was going out of the ministry and he suspected that they would try to check his vehicle, make a scene and embarrass him. To avoid this, he and the ministry’s secretary waited till sunset.

“It was 8pm when we decided to go on foot from the ministry’s parking lot, then walked through a forest, climbed a 10-foot wall and walked half a mile to finally reach a place where we called someone to pick us up,” Abbasi told Malik.

The sit-in by TLP leader Khadim Hussain Rizvi was over changes made to the Elections Bill, 2017.

The protest began on November 8 and ended on December 18 when the protesters’ demand of then law minister Zahid Hamid’s resignation was fulfilled.

Abbasi claimed that despite being the prime minister, the Islamabad administration had excused itself from dispersing the protesters.

When Malik asked who was behind the city administration not heeding his directions, Abbasi said he had no idea. But he wasn’t surprised.

“Such matters are embedded in Pakistan’s politics. They’ve occurred in the past and will continue to take place in future as well,” he said.

Abbasi agreed with the anchor on the possibility that if “someone” was upset with the leadership and wanted to do away with it, they could wrap them up in a matter of days.

The PML-N stalwart had a name for the establishment: the Six Entities.

Abbasi said each decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan awaits approval from these entities before being made public.

“You call them the establishment, I call them the six entities and their nod determines every decision in the country.”