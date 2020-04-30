Thursday, April 30, 2020  | 6 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Abbasi once trekked through forest, climbed wall to avoid protesters

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 hours ago
Abbasi once trekked through forest, climbed wall to avoid protesters

Photo: SAMAA Digital

After becoming prime minister in August 2017, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi not only had to take command of national affairs, but also deal with the Faizabad protest that once saw him crossing a forest and climbing a wall at night to avoid public embarrassment.

He revealed this while recalling the sit-in with SAMAA TV’s anchorperson Nadeem Malik Wednesday night.

One November evening, Abbasi saw some protesters gathering outside of a ministry he was sitting in.

After a while, some men clad in plainclothes reached the spot and made the police leave. These men made the protestors in-charge and that was the beginning of the sit-in.

Those men, Abbai said, were checking each government vehicle that was going out of the ministry and he suspected that they would try to check his vehicle, make a scene and embarrass him. To avoid this, he and the ministry’s secretary waited till sunset.

“It was 8pm when we decided to go on foot from the ministry’s parking lot, then walked through a forest, climbed a 10-foot wall and walked half a mile to finally reach a place where we called someone to pick us up,” Abbasi told Malik.

The sit-in by TLP leader Khadim Hussain Rizvi was over changes made to the Elections Bill, 2017.

The protest began on November 8 and ended on December 18 when the protesters’ demand of then law minister Zahid Hamid’s resignation was fulfilled.

Abbasi claimed that despite being the prime minister, the Islamabad administration had excused itself from dispersing the protesters.

When Malik asked who was behind the city administration not heeding his directions, Abbasi said he had no idea. But he wasn’t surprised.

“Such matters are embedded in Pakistan’s politics. They’ve occurred in the past and will continue to take place in future as well,” he said.

Abbasi agreed with the anchor on the possibility that if “someone” was upset with the leadership and wanted to do away with it, they could wrap them up in a matter of days.

The PML-N stalwart had a name for the establishment: the Six Entities.

Abbasi said each decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan awaits approval from these entities before being made public.

“You call them the establishment, I call them the six entities and their nod determines every decision in the country.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
faizabad Khaqan Abbasi PML-N
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Abbasi recalls climbing wall, walking through forest to avoid embarrassment,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Naaka daaka? Karachi cops caught red-handed skimming at check posts
Naaka daaka? Karachi cops caught red-handed skimming at check posts
Dr Awan rejects ‘baseless’ accusations against her on media
Dr Awan rejects ‘baseless’ accusations against her on media
Old route, fresh costing for K-IV, committee tells Sindh govt
Old route, fresh costing for K-IV, committee tells Sindh govt
OGRA proposes Rs20 cut in petroleum products come May
OGRA proposes Rs20 cut in petroleum products come May
List of some online grocery stores delivering in Pakistan
List of some online grocery stores delivering in Pakistan
PM Khan's aide says 80% coronavirus cases are local transmissions
PM Khan’s aide says 80% coronavirus cases are local transmissions
Fact-check: First volunteer to try UK COVID-19 vaccine is alive
Fact-check: First volunteer to try UK COVID-19 vaccine is alive
India cancels order for China's 'faulty' COVID-19 rapid testing kits
India cancels order for China’s ‘faulty’ COVID-19 rapid testing kits
Sindh COVID-19 deaths reach 100, over 5,600 cases reported
Sindh COVID-19 deaths reach 100, over 5,600 cases reported
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.