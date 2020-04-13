90% people at Sukkur quarantine have recovered from COVID-19: minister

Only 15 to 16 COVID-19 patients are still at the quarantine facility in Sukkur’s Labour Colony, Transport and Mass Transit Minister Awais Qadir Shah said while speaking on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Monday.

“Around 90% the pilgrims from Iran who were being kept at the Sukkur facility have been sent home after testing negative.”

Shah said the government had initially placed a total of 1,158 pilgrims at the centre.

Even those who had tested negative were isolated for eight days, he said.

The minister assured that the Sindh government is also giving their whereabouts to deputy commissioners.

So far, 1,411 known coronavirus cases have been reported in the province and 30 people have died.

Shah also urged the public to follow government’s advisories to curb the virus’ spread.