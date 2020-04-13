Monday, April 13, 2020  | 19 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

90% people at Sukkur quarantine have recovered from COVID-19: minister

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
90% people at Sukkur quarantine have recovered from COVID-19: minister

Medical staff at the Sukkur quarantine. Photo: Government OF Sindh-COVID19/ Twitter

Only 15 to 16 COVID-19 patients are still at the quarantine facility in Sukkur’s Labour Colony, Transport and Mass Transit Minister Awais Qadir Shah said while speaking on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Monday.

“Around 90% the pilgrims from Iran who were being kept at the Sukkur facility have been sent home after testing negative.”

Shah said the government had initially placed a total of 1,158 pilgrims at the centre.

Even those who had tested negative were isolated for eight days, he said.

The minister assured that the Sindh government is also giving their whereabouts to deputy commissioners.

So far, 1,411 known coronavirus cases have been reported in the province and 30 people have died.

Shah also urged the public to follow government’s advisories to curb the virus’ spread.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Sindh sukkur
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
awais qadir shah, sindh transport minister, sukkur quarantine, isolation facility, labour colony, sindh government, coronavirus, covid-19, 90% people at Sukkur quarantine have recovered from COVID-19: minister,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
The sugarland sadness
The sugarland sadness
SMS service 8171 won't be charged anymore: Sania Nishtar
SMS service 8171 won’t be charged anymore: Sania Nishtar
Karachi man runs car over robber to avoid snatching
Karachi man runs car over robber to avoid snatching
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
The perp wore a crown
The perp wore a crown
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.