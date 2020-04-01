Wednesday, April 1, 2020  | 7 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

‘78% Pakistanis ready to sacrifice their rights to curb coronavirus’

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
‘78% Pakistanis ready to sacrifice their rights to curb coronavirus’

Photo: Gallop International

Around 78% of Pakistanis are ready to sacrifice some of their human rights to curb the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, according to a survey conducted by Gallup International.

In the polls conducted in March, men and women from across the country were asked the following question: “How strongly do you agree or disagree with the following statement: I am willing to sacrifice some of my human rights if it helps prevent the spread of the virus?”

Seventy-eight percent agreed to compromise a portion of their rights, while 18% opted against it. The remaining 4% said they do not know or do not wish to respond.

Pakistan ranks 13th highest out of 28 countries where a similar survey has been conducted.

Austria ranks the highest with 95% ready to sacrifice human rights while Japans ranks lowest.

In Pakistan, more than 2,000 people have tested positive for the virus and 26 patients have died so far.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus gallop
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
'Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
‘Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
Let's reassess coronavirus lockdown, think of the poor: Imran Khan
Let’s reassess coronavirus lockdown, think of the poor: Imran Khan
Govt withdraws permission for PIA special flights to UK, Canada
Govt withdraws permission for PIA special flights to UK, Canada
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.