‘78% Pakistanis ready to sacrifice their rights to curb coronavirus’

Around 78% of Pakistanis are ready to sacrifice some of their human rights to curb the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, according to a survey conducted by Gallup International.

In the polls conducted in March, men and women from across the country were asked the following question: “How strongly do you agree or disagree with the following statement: I am willing to sacrifice some of my human rights if it helps prevent the spread of the virus?”

Seventy-eight percent agreed to compromise a portion of their rights, while 18% opted against it. The remaining 4% said they do not know or do not wish to respond.

Pakistan ranks 13th highest out of 28 countries where a similar survey has been conducted.

Austria ranks the highest with 95% ready to sacrifice human rights while Japans ranks lowest.

In Pakistan, more than 2,000 people have tested positive for the virus and 26 patients have died so far.