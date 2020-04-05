74 pilgrims from Iran reach quarantine centre in Jhang

A group of 74 pilgrims, including 40 women and five children, reached Jhang on Sunday.

They had reached Multan from Iran after which they were sent to Jhang. There they have been quarantined at a university.

According to Punjab’s health department, the pilgrims have been tested for the coronavirus. While the authorities await their results, they have been isolated.

All the facilities at the centre have been provided and the people are being looked after well, the department ensured.

Thousands of pilgrims returned from Iran after which they were quarantined in multiple cities. Pakistan has reported more than 2,700 coronavirus cases so far.