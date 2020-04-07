Wednesday, April 8, 2020  | 14 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

7 suspected terrorists killed in North Waziristan, Mohmand: ISPR

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
7 suspected terrorists killed in North Waziristan, Mohmand: ISPR

Weapons seized from the terrorists. Photo: ISPR

Seven suspected terrorists were killed by security forces in two separate operations conducted in North Waziristan and Mohmand District, the military’s media wing said Tuesday.

In North Wazirstan, the forces conducted an operation in Idel Khel village on a tip off by credible intelligence sources.

They killed four terrorists who were trying to escape. A cache of arms and ammunition was also seized.

Meanwhile, three terrorists were killed in the Mohmand operation.

According to the ISPR, IEDs, night vision goggles, extremist literature and Indian origin medicines were recovered.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ISPR
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
The sugarland sadness
The sugarland sadness
Pakistan launches its first online game to teach financial literacy
Pakistan launches its first online game to teach financial literacy
Replug: Imran Khan's Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Replug: Imran Khan’s Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Doctor story: 'I wept when 3 hospital staffers tested positive'
Doctor story: ‘I wept when 3 hospital staffers tested positive’
Karachi man runs car over robber to avoid snatching
Karachi man runs car over robber to avoid snatching
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.