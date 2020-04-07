7 suspected terrorists killed in North Waziristan, Mohmand: ISPR

Seven suspected terrorists were killed by security forces in two separate operations conducted in North Waziristan and Mohmand District, the military’s media wing said Tuesday.

In North Wazirstan, the forces conducted an operation in Idel Khel village on a tip off by credible intelligence sources.

They killed four terrorists who were trying to escape. A cache of arms and ammunition was also seized.

Meanwhile, three terrorists were killed in the Mohmand operation.

According to the ISPR, IEDs, night vision goggles, extremist literature and Indian origin medicines were recovered.