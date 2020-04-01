Wednesday, April 1, 2020  | 7 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
69 shops sealed in Quetta for violating COVID lockdown

Posted: Apr 1, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
File photo

The Quetta district administration sealed on Wednesday 69 shops and arrested 46 people who were found violating the lockdown imposed in the province to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Balochistan entered into the ninth day of its lockdown on Wednesday. The province has reported 158 known cases of the coronavirus.

So far, around 2,600 shops have been sealed and 400 people have been arrested in Quetta for not adhering to the lockdown orders.

On Friday, Quetta Assistant Commissioner Nida Kazmi warned that residents should not violate Section 144 imposed in the city otherwise they will be punished under the law.

