65% of total coronavirus cases are locally transmitted: PM’s aide

At least 65% of all known coronavirus cases in Pakistan were transmitted locally, PM’s aide on health Dr Zafar Mirza said Monday.

Locally transmitted infections are increasing in the country, Mirza told reporters in Islamabad.

The virus has so far killed 179 people in Pakistan and the number of known cases in the country has jumped to 8,642.

Pakistan has been under partial lockdown since the last week of March after a spike in coronavirus cases.

Mirza said that foreign ambassadors and diplomats were given a detailed briefing on the pandemic at the National Command and Operations Centre Monday.

They were informed in detail about the steps taken by Pakistan to contain the spread of the virus, according to the PM’s aide.

They assured Pakistan of their support in dealing with the pandemic, he added.