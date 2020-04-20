Monday, April 20, 2020  | 26 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

60-year-old man declared ‘pregnant’ by Khanewal lab

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
The lab has been sealed, owner arrested

A 60-year-old man, identified as Allah Bitta, was declared pregnant on Monday, according to reports issued by a laboratory in Khanewal.

The reports showed Bitta was pregnant. Following the news, Khanewal's district commissioner sealed the lab and arrested its owner, Amin.

The blood transfusion lab was located across from DHQ Hospital, Khanewal and was being operated for the past two years. According to the police, Amin previously worked as a technician at the hospital's blood laboratory.

The health department, after an investigation, confirmed that the lab was being run illegally and had not been issued a license.

A case has been registered and Amin has been handed over to the police. The police are investigating the matter further.
