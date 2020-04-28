50 stranded Pakistanis repatriated from Sri Lanka

Some 50 Pakistani nationals stranded in Sri Lanka due to the global coronavirus pandemic were repatriated on Tuesday.

This was confirmed by a statement from the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo on Twitter.

The Pakistani citizens returned via Sri Lankan Airlines flight UL-1185 that left Colombo Tuesday morning 7am.

Deputy High Commissioner Tanvir Ahmad saw off the departing Pakistanis at the Bandaranaike International Airport, Colombo.

On Monday, around 250 Pakistanis stranded in Australia came back home through a special Pakistan International Airlines flight.

The national flag-carrier had announced a series of flights to rescue nationals who are stranded across the globe due to the global lockdown.