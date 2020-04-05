5 Karachi cops suspended for freeing colleague accused of robbery

The Korangi SSP has suspended five policemen and removed the Zaman Town SHO for involvement in illegal activities and setting free a fellow policeman accused of robbery.

The policemen had released their colleague who was caught robbing people red-handed by residents of Zaman Town.

The suspect had confessed that three other policemen were also robbing places during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Korangi SSP said the duty officer had set the suspect free on the orders of the police station’s investigation officer.