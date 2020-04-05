Sunday, April 5, 2020  | 11 Shaaban, 1441
45 people caught illegally travelling from Karachi to Mansehra

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
Posted: Apr 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
The police have arrested them

A total of 45 people, including women and children, were caught illegally trying to travel from Karachi to Mansehra on Saturday.

According to the police, they were traveling in a goods transport truck. The people were caught during an operation conducted by officers of the Civil Lines police station.

They have been arrested. A ban on inter-province travel for residents across the country was imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Pakistan has reported more than 2,700 cases of the virus so far. Following this, the government extended the nationwide lockdown until April 14.

