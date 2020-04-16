41 Pakistanis stranded in India return home: FO

Forty-one Pakistani nationals who were stranded in India due to the coronavirus pandemic have returned to their country, the Foreign Office of Pakistan said Thursday.

These Pakistani nationals returned through the Wagah border crossing Thursday evening, a spokesperson for the Foreign Office said in a statement. They were stranded in Agra, Delhi, Haryana and other cities of Indian Punjab.

The Pakistani high commission in India said it was in contact with the Indian authorities to bring another 145 citizens back to Pakistan on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan had closed its borders with Iran, Afghanistan and India last month after a spike in coronavirus cases in the country.

The virus has killed over 100 people in Pakistan while the number of known cases have exceeded 6,000.