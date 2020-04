More than 400 people have been arrested in Hazara for violating the coronavirus lockdown.

Many people were seen on the roads Tuesday afternoon even though Section 144 has been imposed in the area.

The police said that many people were roaming on the roads without any purpose.

The Hazara DIG has requested people to stay home and not leave unless there is an emergency.

The Abbottabad police used water cannons on people to discourage them from gathering at one place.