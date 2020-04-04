Saturday, April 11, 2020  | 17 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
4 civilians injured in unprovoked Indian firing: ISPR

Posted: Apr 11, 2020
Posted: Apr 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
Line of Control. File photo

Four civilians were injured on Saturday after Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control and targeted civilian settlements, the military’s media wing said on Saturday.

The injured included a 15-year-old girl.

In its attacks in the last 24 hours, the Indian Army fired heavy mortars at the Sharda, Dhudnial and Shahkot sectors and Bessan Wali and Chhari villages, Inter-Services Public Relations Director-General Major General Babar Iftikhar wrote in a tweet.

The Pakistan Army responded by targetting Indian Army posts in retaliation.

The Indian Army has committed 708 ceasefire violations this year so far, martyring two civilians and injuring 42 others.

