4 civilians injured in unprovoked Indian firing: ISPR

Four civilians were injured on Saturday after Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control and targeted civilian settlements, the military’s media wing said on Saturday.

The injured included a 15-year-old girl.

In its attacks in the last 24 hours, the Indian Army fired heavy mortars at the Sharda, Dhudnial and Shahkot sectors and Bessan Wali and Chhari villages, Inter-Services Public Relations Director-General Major General Babar Iftikhar wrote in a tweet.

Indian troops resorted to unprovoked Ceasefire Violations during last 24 hours using artillery and heavy mortars in Sharda, Dhudnial and Shahkot Sectors along LOC deliberately targeting Civilian population. Due to Indian Army’s indiscriminate fire of heavy weapons… (1/3) — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) April 11, 2020

The Pakistan Army responded by targetting Indian Army posts in retaliation.

The Indian Army has committed 708 ceasefire violations this year so far, martyring two civilians and injuring 42 others.