35 Sindh schools issued notices for not reducing fees

The Sindh government has sent notice to 35 schools across the province for charging monthly fees without the required 20% concession and not paying their employees’ salaries.

Twenty-seven of these schools were issued show cause notices.

Education Minister Saeed Ghani has summoned a reply from these schools within seven days.

If a response it not submitted within the given period, their registration will be suspended.

The provincial government has repeatedly instructed all educational institutions to slash their tuition fees by 20% for April and May, pay salaries to all employees and not fire anyone.

These instructions were given to provide the public relief during the coronavirus lockdown.