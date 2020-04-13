Monday, April 13, 2020  | 19 Shaaban, 1441
35 Sindh schools issued notices for not reducing fees

35 Sindh schools issued notices for not reducing fees

The Sindh government has sent notice to 35 schools across the province for charging monthly fees without the required 20% concession and not paying their employees’ salaries.

Twenty-seven of these schools were issued show cause notices.

Education Minister Saeed Ghani has summoned a reply from these schools within seven days.

If a response it not submitted within the given period, their registration will be suspended.

The provincial government has repeatedly instructed all educational institutions to slash their tuition fees by 20% for April and May, pay salaries to all employees and not fire anyone.

These instructions were given to provide the public relief during the coronavirus lockdown.

