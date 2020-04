At least 30,000 Afghan nationals returned to their homes during the four days the Chaman border was opened by Pakistan.

The Pakistan government opened the border from April 6 to April 9 on the request of the Afghan government.

Thousands of Afghan nationals crossed the Chaman border where the home department screened them. It was previously sealed completely to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

A quarantine centre has also been set up at border that can house 900 persons.