Monday, April 20, 2020  | 26 Shaaban, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

3 Karachi factories sealed for filling vehicles with workers

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
3 Karachi factories sealed for filling vehicles with workers

The Korangi assistant commissioner sealed Monday three Karachi factories for filling their transport vehicles with workers.

These factories are Le Mendoza Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd, Tapal Tea (Pvt) Limited and Adamjee Pharmaceuticals (Pvt.) Ltd. All of them are situated on Korangi Industrial Road.

According to Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab, the operations of the factories were suspended for not maintaining social distancing between workers in transport vehicles.

The government had previously instructed the companies it allowed to resume operations to ensure only one third of the vehicles are filled.

