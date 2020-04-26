Thursday, April 9, 2020  | 15 Shaaban, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

26 Karachi men detained for illegally travelling to Peshawar, Hub

Posted: Apr 9, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
26 Karachi men detained for illegally travelling to Peshawar, Hub

Photo: File

The Karachi police detained on Thursday 26 men for illegally travelling to Peshawar and Hub.

The drivers have been arrested and a case has been registered against them.

Eight men were travelling to Peshawar when the police stopped the vehicle. The Sindh government has banned inter-city travel to contain the spread of the coronavirus. No more than two people are allowed to sit in any vehicle together and that too only in cases of emergency.

On the other hand, 18 men were detained for illegally travelling to Hub.

The police have advised the people to refrain from travelling and encouraged them to stay at home.

