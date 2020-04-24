237 students from Gilgit test negative for coronavirus in Karachi

A total of 237 students from Gilgit who had come to Karachi for higher education have tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

The test results of 24 students are still pending, Sindh Chief Minister’s Adviser Murtaza Wahab confirmed on Thursday.

All those students who tested negative for the virus will now be sent back to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he tweeted. “They were our guests and have now been sent back to their respective homes.”

237 people from Gilgit Baltistan have Alhamdolillah tested negative in Kaaachi & they are being sent to Gilgit Baltistan with lab reports of negative. https://t.co/nJPRNcMvSY — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) April 23, 2020

They were our guests & have now been sent back to their respective homes. May Allah keep all of us safe from this pandemic & help us support each other. Pakistan Zindabad https://t.co/x4D34TTBNg — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) April 23, 2020

After a lockdown was imposed across the province, the students wanted to go back to their homes. The Sindh government, however, had decided that they will first be tested for COVID-19.

They were, therefore, kept at a college in Shah Faisal Colony. The KP government has appointed special focal persons for coordination regarding the matter with Sindh. It has also assured that these students will be quarantined in their respective districts upon arrival for 14 days.