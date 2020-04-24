Friday, April 24, 2020  | 1 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

237 students from Gilgit test negative for coronavirus in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
237 students from Gilgit test negative for coronavirus in Karachi

Photo: Murtaza Wahab/Twitter

A total of 237 students from Gilgit who had come to Karachi for higher education have tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

The test results of 24 students are still pending, Sindh Chief Minister’s Adviser Murtaza Wahab confirmed on Thursday.

All those students who tested negative for the virus will now be sent back to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he tweeted. “They were our guests and have now been sent back to their respective homes.”

After a lockdown was imposed across the province, the students wanted to go back to their homes. The Sindh government, however, had decided that they will first be tested for COVID-19.

They were, therefore, kept at a college in Shah Faisal Colony. The KP government has appointed special focal persons for coordination regarding the matter with Sindh. It has also assured that these students will be quarantined in their respective districts upon arrival for 14 days.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus gilgit Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Murtaza Wahab, sindh, KP, govt, students, Gilgit, KP, tests, coronavirus, COVID-19, quarantine
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan's death toll by 50%
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan’s death toll by 50%
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn't been sealed
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn’t been sealed
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
PTA extends device registration to May 19
PTA extends device registration to May 19
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.