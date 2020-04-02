Tuesday, April 14, 2020  | 20 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

2 terrorists killed, Pak Army soldier martyred in North Waziristan

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
2 terrorists killed, Pak Army soldier martyred in North Waziristan

Waziristan. File photo

Security forces have killed two terrorists in an operation near North Waziristan’s Datta Khel, said the military’s media wing on Monday.

During the exchange of fire with the terrorists, Naik Adil Shahzad, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred as well.

The 32-year-old soldier was a resident of Karer village. He leaves behind a wife and a son.

This is the second operation carried in North Waziristan within a week.

On April 8, the forces killed four terrorists in North Waziristan’s Idel Khel village in an operation carried out on a tip-off by credible intelligence sources.

A cache of arms and ammunition was also seized.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan Army waziristan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
The sugarland sadness
The sugarland sadness
SMS service 8171 won't be charged anymore: Sania Nishtar
SMS service 8171 won’t be charged anymore: Sania Nishtar
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
The perp wore a crown
The perp wore a crown
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.