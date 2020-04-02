2 terrorists killed, Pak Army soldier martyred in North Waziristan

Security forces have killed two terrorists in an operation near North Waziristan’s Datta Khel, said the military’s media wing on Monday.

During the exchange of fire with the terrorists, Naik Adil Shahzad, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred as well.

The 32-year-old soldier was a resident of Karer village. He leaves behind a wife and a son.

This is the second operation carried in North Waziristan within a week.

On April 8, the forces killed four terrorists in North Waziristan’s Idel Khel village in an operation carried out on a tip-off by credible intelligence sources.

A cache of arms and ammunition was also seized.