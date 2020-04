The Faisalabad police have arrested two men in Dijkot who were posing as volunteers of the Corona Relief Tiger Force.

According to the police, the suspects used to gather women by making announcements at a mosque.

They then asked the women for money and their CNICs to register them for the federal government’s Ehsaas programme.

After an area resident complained to the police, both men were apprehended.

A case has been registered against them as well.