Over 1,869 suspects have so far been arrested in Karachi for violating the restrictions in place during the coronavirus lockdown.

This figure comes from the Karachi police chief and tracks arrests from when the lockdown started.

He said 655 cases are registered against these suspects. The law enforcer urged people not to leave their homes unless necessary.

Ghulam Nabi, the police chief, said inquiries are being initiated against those roaming the streets without reason.