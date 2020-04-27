Monday, April 27, 2020  | 3 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

1,800 bags of wheat smuggled to Mandi Bahauddin seized: police

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
1,800 bags of wheat smuggled to Mandi Bahauddin seized: police

Photo: File

A total of 1,800 bags of wheat being smuggled to Mandi Bahauddin’s Phalia were seized by the police on Sunday, the police said.

According to Phalia Assistant Commissioner Sajid Munir, the wheat was brought into the district on three trucks and cost Rs5 million.

The three drivers have been arrested. Munir added that the government has banned the transport of wheat from one district to another.

The government has issued strict orders regarding the supply and sale of wheat after incidents of hoarding skyrocketed across the country amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

