171 cases registered against shopkeepers for hoarding essentials in Punjab

At least 171 cases were registered against shopkeepers and restaurant owners across Punjab for violating the Punjab Hoarding and Profiteering Act, 1977, the police said.

Between March 16 and March 30, legal action was taken against 56 shops and five restaurants for hoarding essential food items. The police arrested and registered FIRs against nine people.

According to the police, in the last 24 hours, more than 830 cases have been registered against residents violating lockdown. A total of 14,000 people were released after warnings.

At least 1,178 people were arrested.

On the other hand, prison staff of the Camp Jail requested the police to conduct coronavirus screening of all prisoners who were released recently after a prisoner tested positive.

They have submitted a list of 35 prisoners to the police and requested them to restrict released prisoners from meeting anyone.