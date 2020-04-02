Thursday, April 2, 2020  | 8 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

171 cases registered against shopkeepers for hoarding essentials in Punjab

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
171 cases registered against shopkeepers for hoarding essentials in Punjab

Photo: Online

At least 171 cases were registered against shopkeepers and restaurant owners across Punjab for violating the Punjab Hoarding and Profiteering Act, 1977, the police said.

Between March 16 and March 30, legal action was taken against 56 shops and five restaurants for hoarding essential food items. The police arrested and registered FIRs against nine people.

According to the police, in the last 24 hours, more than 830 cases have been registered against residents violating lockdown. A total of 14,000 people were released after warnings.

At least 1,178 people were arrested.

On the other hand, prison staff of the Camp Jail requested the police to conduct coronavirus screening of all prisoners who were released recently after a prisoner tested positive.

They have submitted a list of 35 prisoners to the police and requested them to restrict released prisoners from meeting anyone.

FaceBook WhatsApp
lockdown Punjab
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Camp Jail, Punjab, profiteering, hoarding, essentials, police, prisoners, warnings, FIRs, cases, coronavirus, COVID-19, list, lockdown
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
'Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
‘Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
Govt withdraws permission for PIA special flights to UK, Canada
Govt withdraws permission for PIA special flights to UK, Canada
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.