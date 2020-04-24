150 dog bite cases reported in Karachi in four days

Around 150 people including children have been bitten by stray dogs in Karachi in the past four days (from Monday to Thursday).

The incidents occurred in Keamari, Malir, Surjani Town and Mehmoodabad.

Thirty to 40 wounded people are brought to the Jinnah hospital every day.

Residents of Mehmoodabad told SAMAA TV on Thursday that a pack of around 50 dogs roams the streets, chasing passersby. They even chase motorcycles and try to reach the seat, a resident said.

The Sindh government had issued Rs1 billion to neuter stray dogs.