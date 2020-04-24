Friday, April 24, 2020  | 1 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

150 dog bite cases reported in Karachi in four days

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
150 dog bite cases reported in Karachi in four days

Photo: Online

Around 150 people including children have been bitten by stray dogs in Karachi in the past four days (from Monday to Thursday).

The incidents occurred in Keamari, Malir, Surjani Town and Mehmoodabad.

Thirty to 40 wounded people are brought to the Jinnah hospital every day.

Residents of Mehmoodabad told SAMAA TV on Thursday that a pack of around 50 dogs roams the streets, chasing passersby. They even chase motorcycles and try to reach the seat, a resident said.

The Sindh government had issued Rs1 billion to neuter stray dogs.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
150 dog-bite cases reported in Karachi within 4 days, Keamari, Malir, Surjani Town, Mehmoodabad,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan's death toll by 50%
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan’s death toll by 50%
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn't been sealed
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn’t been sealed
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
PTA extends device registration to May 19
PTA extends device registration to May 19
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.