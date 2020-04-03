Friday, April 3, 2020  | 9 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

14,000 people forced to self-isolate in Sialkot

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
14,000 people forced to self-isolate in Sialkot

Pakistani soldiers wearing facemasks, stand guard on a deserted street during a lockdown after Sindh province government announced the closing of markets, public places and ban large gatherings amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, in Karachi on March 23, 2020. Photo: AFP

Sialkot is taking a proactive approach to combating the spread of the coronavirus by forcing people who have travelled to the city from abroad to stay home.

It has made thousands of people’s homes into quarantine centres and urged them to stay home.

Approximately 2,500 people arrived in Sialkot from abroad and their 2,200 houses have been made into quarantine centres. They aren’t allowed to leave for 15 days.

The city has stopped a total of 14,150 fro leaving their homes. The city administration says it is working to deliver essentials to their homes.

Daska Assistant Commissioner Asif said the move is aimed at stopping these people from spreading the virus in the city.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus sialkot
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
'Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
‘Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
Pakistan government launches COVID19 WhatsApp helpline in seven languages
Pakistan government launches COVID19 WhatsApp helpline in seven languages
Milk prices to increase by Rs20/litre after coronavirus situation calms
Milk prices to increase by Rs20/litre after coronavirus situation calms
UK doctors test plasma from recovered patients to cure coronavirus
UK doctors test plasma from recovered patients to cure coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.