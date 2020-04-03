14,000 people forced to self-isolate in Sialkot

Sialkot is taking a proactive approach to combating the spread of the coronavirus by forcing people who have travelled to the city from abroad to stay home.

It has made thousands of people’s homes into quarantine centres and urged them to stay home.

Approximately 2,500 people arrived in Sialkot from abroad and their 2,200 houses have been made into quarantine centres. They aren’t allowed to leave for 15 days.

The city has stopped a total of 14,150 fro leaving their homes. The city administration says it is working to deliver essentials to their homes.

Daska Assistant Commissioner Asif said the move is aimed at stopping these people from spreading the virus in the city.