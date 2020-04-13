13 men detained for betting on cockfighting in Karachi

Thirteen men were detained in Karachi’s Quaidabad on Friday for violating the ban on public gatherings and betting on cockfighting.

Cockfighting is a blood sport in which two roosters are placed in a small ring and made to fight to death. It is illegal in many places but there are small communities that still hold these fights regularly.

A lockdown has been imposed in the city because of which people are discouraged to leave their houses. Despite police warnings, many people continue to violate the ban.