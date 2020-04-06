Monday, April 6, 2020  | 12 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

117 Punjab factories to resume operations with COVID-19 precautionary measures

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
117 Punjab factories to resume operations with COVID-19 precautionary measures

Photo: SAMAA TV

The Punjab government has decided to reopen 117 factories after a 14-day suspension of business across the province due to spike in the number of coronavirus cases.

The Punjab Home Department issued a notification announcing this on Monday.

The decision was taken to curb financial losses and unemployment for thousands of daily wage workers.

These factories are related to eight industries that deal in meat, food processing, textile, leather and auto parts.

On Saturday, the Punjab government allowed auto workshops, spare-part shops and oil depots along national highways to reopen.

It also ordered the reopening tyre shops and hotels where truck drivers rest. The government decided to do so on the request of goods transporters.

This resumed transportation of daily food items across Punjab.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Punjab
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
117 Punjab factories to resume operation with COVID-19 precautionary measures
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
'Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
‘Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
Replug: Imran Khan's Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Replug: Imran Khan’s Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Pakistan launches its first online game to teach financial literacy
Pakistan launches its first online game to teach financial literacy
Doctor story: 'I wept when 3 hospital staffers tested positive'
Doctor story: ‘I wept when 3 hospital staffers tested positive’
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.