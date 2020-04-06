117 Punjab factories to resume operations with COVID-19 precautionary measures

The Punjab government has decided to reopen 117 factories after a 14-day suspension of business across the province due to spike in the number of coronavirus cases.

The Punjab Home Department issued a notification announcing this on Monday.

The decision was taken to curb financial losses and unemployment for thousands of daily wage workers.

These factories are related to eight industries that deal in meat, food processing, textile, leather and auto parts.

On Saturday, the Punjab government allowed auto workshops, spare-part shops and oil depots along national highways to reopen.

It also ordered the reopening tyre shops and hotels where truck drivers rest. The government decided to do so on the request of goods transporters.

This resumed transportation of daily food items across Punjab.