107 shops sealed in Balochistan for violating lockdown

The police have sealed 107 shops and arrested 78 people in Balochistan for violating the lockdown.

A lockdown has been imposed in the province to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

A total of 281 known cases have been reported in the province. Forty new cases emerged on Thursday, according to Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani.

Three people have died and 140 people have recovered.

The spokesperson also said that the government has provided rations to 76,146 families and distributed Rs18 million among them.