Thursday, April 16, 2020  | 22 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

107 shops sealed in Balochistan for violating lockdown

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
107 shops sealed in Balochistan for violating lockdown

Photo: AFP

The police have sealed 107 shops and arrested 78 people in Balochistan for violating the lockdown.

A lockdown has been imposed in the province to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

A total of 281 known cases have been reported in the province. Forty new cases emerged on Thursday, according to Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani.

Three people have died and 140 people have recovered.

The spokesperson also said that the government has provided rations to 76,146 families and distributed Rs18 million among them.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan coronavirus
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Who is exempted under Pakistan's two-week extended lockdown?
Who is exempted under Pakistan’s two-week extended lockdown?
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
Myths: Pakistanis believe wuzu protects you from COVID
Myths: Pakistanis believe wuzu protects you from COVID
PM Khan thinks elderly more at risk from coronavirus
PM Khan thinks elderly more at risk from coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.