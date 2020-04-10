Wednesday, April 22, 2020  | 28 Shaaban, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

10 prisoners recover from COVID-19 in Lahore

Posted: Apr 22, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
10 prisoners recover from COVID-19 in Lahore

File Photo

Ten prisoners who had contracted the novel coronavirus recovered from the disease on Wednesday, confirmed the staff of Lahore’s Services Hospital.

So far, a total of 48 prisoners who were brought to the hospital from the Camp Jail have defeated the deadly disease. Previously, 59 prisoners had tested positive for COVID-19.

“On April 21, 10 prisoners tested negative for the virus after they were under treatment at the hospital,” a staff member said.

According to doctors, 11 more prisoners at the Camp Jail Hospital tested positive and are being treated there.

