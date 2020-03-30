Zulfi Bukhari sends Rs1b defamation notice to PML-N’s Khawaja Asif

Special Assistant to the PM on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari has issued a Rs1 billion defamation notice to PML-N leader Khawaja Asif over the latter’s remarks over the return of Iran pilgrims via the Taftan border.

On March 17, the PML-N leader issued a statement in which he held Bukhari responsible for not keeping the “storm of Iran pilgrims” in quarantine on their return to Pakistan.

Moreover, in a Twitter post, Asif blamed Prime Minister Imran Khan, Special Assistant to Health Dr Zafar Mirza, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Bukhari for the deaths of coronavirus patients.

Pakistan would’ve slowed the growth of Coronavirus for a month if IK hadn’t been negligent in Taftan. They should have tested people, let go healthy and quarantined the sick. Instead no testing, mixing the two and letting everyone go. Criminal negligence — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) March 22, 2020

On Monday, Bukhari sent the PML-N leader a defamation notice, saying that he will not spare Asif. His notice was sent under Section 8 (notice of action) of The Defamation Ordinance 2002.

The special assistant has demanded that Asif should issue a public apology and withdraw his allegations within 14 days or pay Rs1 billion for hurting Bukhari’s reputation.

“I wouldn’t respond to his words on media but in the court,” Zulfi wrote in the notice.

The PTI leader added that Asif’s comments were against the country’s national interest and that they hurt the sentiments of the overseas Pakistanis.